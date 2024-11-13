Daily Horoscope: November 13, 2024

The waxing gibbous Moon directly opposes Makemake, a dwarf planet governing our activist spirit and how we interact with and contribute to the world around us. This small celestial body calls us to consider the ways we can uplift others and, in turn, receive that same support. With the Moon also forming a harmonious trine with Mercury, connection and communication should come easier. Additionally, the Sun continues its equally auspicious trine with Neptune retrograde, expanding the mind and boosting the imagination. Think outside the box to find ways to support your immediate local environment.

Read your horoscope for the week

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As the waxing gibbous Moon and Makemake directly oppose one another under your sign and Libra, respectively, your ruling planet flies through fiery Leo. This potent celestial combination increases amicability and social awareness, making it easier to establish or strengthen connections. Use this cosmic energy to your advantage, but don’t forget to spread the love to your immediate community, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Haumea form a favorable sextile today, increasing sensitivity and intuition in matters of the heart or wallet. Now is an ideal time for approaching emotional or financial investments with a skeptical eye. Best-case scenario, you were overly cautious when you didn’t need to be. But in the worst-case scenario, you can save yourself from more significant grief and heartache.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms an auspicious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon as it directly opposes Makemake. All cosmic signs point to social connection and strengthening community. Reach out to a friend you’ve been meaning to catch up with. Attend a local gathering of like-minded individuals. Don’t underestimate others’ ability to help you just like you help them, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon directly opposes Makemake today, a dwarf planet that governs how we connect with and contribute to our immediate environment. Oppositional alignments can be difficult, but they’re not necessarily recipes for disaster, Cancer. This tense aspect suggests you might be feeling unstable or disconnected from your surroundings, and the stars urge you to find time to recalibrate.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun continues its auspicious trine with Neptune retrograde. This is a creatively bountiful time, Leo. Be sure you’re utilizing this cosmic energy while it’s here. Now is an ideal time to pursue passions, follow dreams, and look for imaginative ways you can turn your aspirations into a reality. The stars are lining up in your favor. Don’t waste it.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms a harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon as the Moon directly opposes Makemake. A tense standoff like the Moon and Makemake’s opposition suggests a conflict in how we solve problems and help others. Remember, Virgo: to be truly helpful, you must pay attention to what they need, not just what you want to do.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, and Haumea form a favorable sextile today, increasing instinctual foresight in matters of the heart or wallet. At the same time, the waxing gibbous Moon and Makemake form a direct opposition under Aries and your celestial domain. There is a way to help those around you without completely sacrificing yourself in the process, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The way forward in matters of the heart or money becomes clearer as Haumea and Venus form a positive sextile under your sign and Capricorn. Don’t be so quick to run from a challenge just because it seems sentimental, Scorpio. A small shift in perspective can reveal the pragmatic nature of this situation and make it feel less vulnerable.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Mercury and the waxing gibbous Moon form a harmonious trine under your sign and Ares, improving communication pathways and bolstering your connection to others. The Moon’s direct opposition to activist-minded Makemake and the ongoing retrograde of your ruling planet, Jupiter, suggests it might be time to find new, more meaningful ways to contribute to your immediate community. Don’t let pride intervene.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A square between Ceres and Chiron retrograde under your sign and Aries points to a disconnect between what you actually want and what you’re telling others you need. There is only so much sacrificing of yourself you can do before there is nothing left to give, and this tense cosmic alignment suggests you’re not far from that point, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet’s ongoing opposition to the Sun might be challenging under the right circumstances, but considering Uranus’ auspicious trine with transformative Pluto, this celestial standoff seems to be ushering in more good than bad. Personal evolution can be and often is a somewhat uncomfortable process, Aquarius. Give yourself grace while you work through the strange feelings of this transition.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune continues its auspicious trine with the Sun, strengthening your sense of direction down your life path. This celestial alignment boosts imagination, deepens sensitivity, and encourages a strong pursuit of even lofty dreams and ambitions. Feeling a bit apprehensive as you stare down the unknown is normal. But don’t let this dissuade you from the prosperity that lies ahead, Pisces.

