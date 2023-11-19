Daily Horoscope: November 20, 2023

We’re feeling testy and roused as the moon in Aquarius clashes with Mars and the sun in Scorpio at 4:38 AM and 5:50 AM, respectively. We might be lingering on past conversations (and arguments), reminding us the value of letting go. The mood turns sentimental as the moon enters Pisces by 9:29 AM, then sober as it joins Saturn in Pisces at 10:45 AM.

The sun in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:26 PM, motivating us to claim our personal power and align with others doing the same. Personal struggles and narratives can be transformed when we tap into the cultural undercurrents and global power dynamics at play. Our experiences are interwoven with a beautiful balance of fantasy and reality as the moon in Pisces mingles with Jupiter in Taurus at 11:20 PM. It’s a lovely time to refer to mythology and enjoy juicy stories.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A boss, partner, or perhaps a sponsor sees your potential and wants to invest in you to demonstrate their support as the sun in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn. A promotion, a better contract, or donation could be on the way! Alternatively, a burden may be lifted as you see a debt pardoned or paid off.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Deeply curious conversations could strengthen your bonds with others as the sun in Scorpio mingles with Pluto in Capricorn; both platonic and romantic relationships are supported by asking provocative questions that lead to rich discoveries together.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You can experience a rite of passage or receive a blessing from someone who acknowledges the work you’re doing in your community or for the world at large as the moon enters Pisces and joins Saturn in Pisces. Someone wants to see you go further. A generous offer—an insider tip or a crucial resource—could be helping you take your work to the next level as the sun in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You might discover a new side of yourself or someone you’re especially close to, like a partner or lover, as the sun in Scorpio mingles up with Pluto in Capricorn, altering the way you relate to each other in a profound way. Although it sometimes makes it easier to articulate details and nuances, remember that people are more like circles than squares, whole and without sides. People are imperfect, and nonetheless, human!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might be motivated to walk away from old habits in exchange for more nourishing and generative ones as the sun in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn. Family can inspire you to make some fundamental changes to your routine or you might be finding ways to make your home a place where flourishing transformations can happen.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your perceptivity and way with words can inspire romance and even transformation in your love life as the sun in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn. It’s an interesting day to explore what makes you feel sexy and empowered! Feelings of insecurity might arise and the vibe could get a little touchy as the moon enters Pisces and joins Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to seek connection with and guidance from a sacred source or a trusted advisor.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your feelings about the material world, and your drive to thrive in it, are activated today as the sun in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn. Old and perhaps inherited narratives about money are up for rewriting as Pluto sits in the area of your chart that symbolizes the home, family, and lineage.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Learning moments could feel rooted in pleasure as the sun in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn. Defining your idea of pleasure matters now because that can look very different depending on who you ask! If you’re not having fun, you might be rewiring your brain and body to give joy a designated place in your daily environment. It’s a practice, dear Scorpio; and like any practice it takes time and repetition to build the capacity to be in that state of mind on the regular. You’re capable!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Sentimental feelings can be the conduit for a day of solid and meaningful work as the moon enters Pisces and mingles with your ruler, Jupiter, in Taurus. The moon’s meeting with Saturn in Pisces signals that knotted emotions can be worked out through diligent and honest routines, and a connection to the bigger picture. The sun in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, revealing how vital your inner experiences are to your evolving narrative and perception of where you come from. Regardless of material circumstances, a chance to unearth psychic riches presents itself to you today.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Learning opportunities arise today as the moon enters Pisces and meets with your ruling planet, Saturn, in Pisces. Communication requires patience now. A calling to indulge in some fantasy, dive into a juicy story, or perhaps see things from a child’s perspective could soften the vibe as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus. You might be recognized as a person of influence amongst your social circle, inviting you to light the way or guide your peers or allies through meaningful rites of passage as the sun in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn. People may also wish to “pick your brain,” encouraging you to reinforce healthy boundaries and promote authentic exchanges to unfold.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Making headway in your calling requires you to feel into edges of the unknown and let your instincts guide you as the sun in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn. This might mean you’ll need to slow down and allow your reasoning mind to catch up and integrate transformational experiences still in process.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your commitment to a better future is backed by unwavering support as the moon enters Pisces where it joins Saturn in Pisces and links up with Jupiter in Taurus. Invitations to join new social circles or influential leaders could pop up as the sun in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The distance between you and others feels much smaller and insignificant as meaningful discussions unfold now. You might be supported in organizing and providing guidance to cultural change makers or inspire others in a call to action.