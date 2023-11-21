Daily Horoscope: November 22, 2023

The vibe is otherworldly and we’re prone to getting carried away as the moon in Pisces merges with Neptune in Pisces at 3:45 AM. The spirit of adventure and celebration arrives as the sun enters Sagittarius at 9:03 AM! We’re in the mood to explore, learn, and travel far and wide as the sun transits the sign of the centaur. Sagittarius is all about packing in as much experience as it can into a finite amount of time, and we could be looking to squeeze in whatever we feel we haven’t yet checked off our list as the year comes closer to ending.

The depths of our desires and fantasies can be explored as the moon aligns with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:29 AM, though we might just be tuning in with our intuitions and surrendering any perceived need to control the circumstances. We’re highly motivated to establish security as the moon connects with Mars in Scorpio at 10:10 AM, though we’re feeling rather optimistic and capable of doing so as the moon enters Aries at 12:19 PM and harmonizes with the sun at 12:35 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Adventure is calling out to you, and you might finally reach to scratch that itch to travel as the sun enters Sagittarius! Discussions about investing in an educational journey or distant getaway could arise as the moon enters Aries and harmonizes with the sun. Perhaps a worthy trade can be struck now!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun enters Sagittarius, motivating you to pursue big investments or carry out major financial goals. This could be a period of time when you say goodbye to debt or initiate new contracts. Private conversations about the time, energy, and money shared within a partnership could arise as the moon enters Aries, where it harmonizes with the sun. New feelings or expressions of passion might be revealed.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re zooming out and thinking deeply, yet broadly, about your partnerships and close relationships as the sun enters Sagittarius. Friends and members of your social circle can inspire new ways of relating as the moon enters Aries and harmonizes with the sun. You might be realizing things about your relational habits that you haven’t noticed before.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your hopes and dreams can inspire a more dedicated approach to your work and health rituals as the sun enters Sagittarius. It might feel effortless, or at least easier, to get into a consistent new rhythm during this season as the sun’s ruler is steady going Jupiter in Taurus. The moon enters Aries and connects with the sun, motivating you to make your daily practices count and take action on creative ideas that have been flowing so vigorously lately.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The sun enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to follow your heart and go big! Whether you care to acknowledge the philosophy of caring for your inner child or not, this is a period when you’re invited to answer and express the needs of the innocent, adventurous child within you. If there are children in your life, you’ll be nudged to be more deliberate about creating a world you want to leave for them. Childhood dreams could be reignited, sparking an old passion or setting your sights on an ambitious destination as the moon enters Aries and harmonizes with the sun. Seize the day, Leo!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your home and family are top of mind as the sun enters Sagittarius and you might be contemplating some rather philosophical or spiritual questions about your origins as the sun’s ruler (Jupiter) is currently in Taurus, activating the sector of your chart that symbolizes distant travel, law and order, and spiritual journeys. Nostalgic vibes flow as the moon enters Aries and links up with the sun, encouraging you to reach out to loved ones for a heartwarming chat.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Conversations and notepads are filled with eager ideas about how you want to invest your precious time and energy as the sun enters Sagittarius. You could be enrolling in new classes and learning new things, or making travel plans for a local vacation. Demonstrations of loyalty and support can arise within your partnerships as the moon enters Aries and harmonizes with the sun.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Partners, in romance or business, could reorient your relationship to the material world as the sun enters Sagittarius. Whether you’re finding more physical comfort from a warm body or receiving gifts and financial support from a partner, this is a fruitful period when the spirit of gratitude burns brightly. A new job or gig might arrive as the moon enters Aries and links up with the sun.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re getting a physical, mental, and spiritual reset as the sun enters your sign, Sagittarius! This is an auspicious period when your daily habits and rituals can be recalibrated to best suit your evolving developmental needs. A creative spark could ignite the fullness of your imagination, inspiring you to let go of old, boring, and stagnant routines and take up daily practices that stoke your vitality.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might be looking to slow down and make more time for fun and celebration as the sun enters Sagittarius. A spark of joy can inspire the process of active imagination, creating a bridge between your conscious and unconscious mind, so give yourself space and solitude to explore the vastness of your inner experiences, especially as the moon enters Aries and connects with the sun.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Invitations to connect and celebrate seasonal festivities arrive as the sun enters Sagittarius, activating your social sphere. This is an opportune time to get more familiar with acquaintances and new allies and build bonds that keep you on the path of your dreams. You might find ties to your kin, or family of choice, strengthening at this time as well. Exciting conversations about the future are taking place as the moon enters Aries and harmonizes with the sun.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The big-picture thinking and philosophical conversations you’ve been immersed in are taking new form, and your aspirations are becoming more of a reality as the sun enters Sagittarius, activating your career and role in the public. People are noticing you’re a bit of a trendsetter as the moon enters Aries and connects with the sun. Your alignment with cutting-edge ideas and desire to change the world can invite others to engage in worthwhile conversations and look to you for commentary.