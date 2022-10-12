Daily Horoscope: October 13, 2022

The moon enters quick-witted Gemini at 1:08 AM, and we’re asking big questions and exploring new opportunities as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries at 4:08 AM. The moon connects with chatty Mercury in relationship-oriented Libra at 7:29 AM, encouraging connection and understanding.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. You can feel inspired to share big news or ask big questions as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon mingles with Mercury in Libra, boosting communication between you and your partners.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your focus can turn to money today as the moon enters Gemini. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries and Mercury in Libra, which could find you feeling ready to let go of something you’ve held been holding on to.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini, and it’s a wonderful time to connect with your emotions! The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries and Mercury in Libra, inspiring an exciting energy in your love life and social life.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters Gemini today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries and Mercury in Libra, and you may be fantasizing about success. Dreaming up ideas are the first steps to making them happen!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Your attention is on your social life today as the moon enters Gemini. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries and Mercury in Libra, which could find you having a particularly inspiring discussion. Helpful information may arrive.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters Gemini today, which can find you reflecting on your career or your life in the public eye. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries and your ruling planet Mercury in Libra, boding well for discussions regarding your finances.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

New opportunities can arise as the moon enters Gemini! The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries and with Mercury in your sign, Libra, which may find you having deep, meaningful discussions with your partners.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your focus can turn to taking care of your bills as the moon enters Gemini. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries and Mercury in Libra, helping you strike a better balance between productivity and rest.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and encouraging connection and collaboration. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries and with Mercury in Libra, bringing a fun atmosphere to your social life!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters Gemini, which can find you reorganizing your workspace or schedule. An expansive, warm energy flows at home as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon also mingles with Mercury in Libra, inspiring exciting discussions about your career.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, which can find you in a creatively inspired and romantic mood! The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries and with Mercury in Libra, perhaps bringing exciting conversations your way. New opportunities can be explored!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters Gemini today, which can find you focused on your home and family life. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries, and Mercury in Libra, and you’re reflecting on themes like wealth and abundance.