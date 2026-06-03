Dame Dash Continues His War Against Jay-Z After He Was Dissed During Roots Picnic Freestyle

Ever since Roc-A-Fella disbanded in 2004, Dame Dash has hated Jay-Z. Back in 2004, the label was essentially sold over to The Island Def Jam Music Group. Hov would retain his masters and larger control over the Roc-a-Fella brand, ousting Dash and his partner Kareem Burke. The bitterness set in afterward as Dash would try to recreate that magic.

Nowadays, he takes shots at Jay-Z every chance he gets. At the Roots Picnic, Jay dissed him, teasing that his dental implants were falling out of his mouth. Naturally, Dame Dash responded in an interview with The Art of Dialogue. Before he even roasted Hov, he was mostly underwhelmed by the freestyle itself. He argued that Jay must’ve gone ‘broke’ because he hasn’t done disses like this in years.

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“It was whack. It was like a joke but it was a old joke. He used my lyrics,” Dame Dash said. “And I felt bad because I was like, it must be embarrassing for him to now have to be on that stage, not the same version of himself, and still have to work at that age ‘cause he has to.”

Additionally, he argued that the only reason Jay-Z made it to this point in his career is because of him. “We don’t have direct conversation, but I do feel like if I’m not around, he’s not relevant. I feel like that’s the reason why they have to bring my name up all the time,” he continued. “I thought that rap was bad. It was terrible.”

Dame Dash trashes Jay-Z For His Roots Picnic Freestyle

After roasting his latest hairstyle, Dash also brought up another person Hov dissed at Roots Picnic: Drake. He rapped, “A rapper can’t be my opp… The jig is up, n***a I’m up 10, wrong chart champ, n***as looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them,” he rapped at the Roots Picnic. “Them crackers got your publishing checks, go talk tough to them, don’t talk success to me, you n***as is workers, in perpetuity is how your contract is worded.”

Because he argues Jay isn’t up to par anymore, Dame Dash believes that Drake could handily beat Hov in any potential feud. Moreover, he wonders why Jay-Z didn’t take shots at anyone else in his freestyle.

“Then, he’s getting at Drake. And I don’t think Drake can beat Kendrick [Lamar], but I know Drake can beat Jay. I know that for a fact. And then I was like, damn, this n***a ain’t say nothing about 50 [Cent]? I guess he don’t want no smoke with 50 but 50 been kinda quiet lately too, for some reason,” Dame Dash said.