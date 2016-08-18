Get Psyched on Darsombra’s Latest Galactic Freakout, ‘Polyvision’



Photo courtesy of the artist

Darsombra describe themselves as “trans-apocalyptic galaxy rock, for dreamers and schemers and those seeking an audio-visual journey,” which, yeah, makes sense. The duo—guitarist/vocalist Brian Daniloski and Ann Everton, who handles synthesizer, gong, and vocals—play like they were separated at birth; their interpretation of psych rock is gentle, almost soothing, built on the quiet ebb and flow of droning synth, circuitous riffs, and mutual creative understanding.

They’ve been mining these galactic depths onstage and off for over a decade, in their native Maryland and far beyond. Now, they’re floating back down to each once more to bestow the celestial drift that is their new album Polyvision upon us (via Translation Loss, who will let Polyvision loose from its moorings on September 9).

We’re streaming the album below, asnd I encourage you to clap on a pair of headphones, close your eyes, and let Darsombra coax you away into a kinder, brighter, trippier plane of existence.

Catch Darsombra on tour this fall:

Sept 15 – White Hall, MD Shadow Woods Metal Fest

Sept 16 – Harrisonburg, VA Little Grill Collective

Sept 17 – Knoxville, TN Pilot Light

Sept 18 – Nashville, TN Springwater

Sept 19 – Memphis, TN Rockhouse Live

Sept 20 – Ward, AR Lonesome Whistle Tattoos

Sept 21 – Dallas, TX Texas Theatre

Sept 22 – Houston, TX Super Happy Fun Land

Sept 24 – San Antonio, TX La Botanica

Sept 25 – El Paso, TX Sandbox

Sept 27 – Tucson, AZ Galactic Center

Sept 29 – Tempe, AZ Yucca Tap Room

Oct 5 – Hotchkiss, CO Church of Art

Oct 6 – Denver, CO 7th Circle Music Collective

Oct 7 – Colorado Springs, CO Flux Capacitor

Oct 9 – Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar

Oct 11 – Amarillo, TX 806

Oct 12 – Norman, OK Skull & Crossbones

Oct 13 – Wichita, KS The South Lulu Temple of Doom

Oct 15 – Kansas City, MO miniBar

Oct 16 – Fayetteville, AR Backspace

Oct 18 – Shreveport, LA Dalzell House

Oct 19 – Lafayette, LA Steam Press Coffee Cafe

Oct 20 – New Orleans, LA Siberia

Oct 21 – Pensacola, FL Sluggo’s

Oct 22 – St. Petersburg, FL Venture Compound

Oct 25 – Miami, FL Triple-S-HQ

Oct 26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL Kreepy Tiki

Oct 27 – Orlando, FL The Haven

Oct 28 – Jacksonville, FL Sun-Ray Cinema

Oct 29 – Savannah, GA The Jinx

Nov 1 – Winston-Salem, NC Test Pattern

Nov 2 – Richmond, VA Strange Matter

Nov 4 – Baltimore, MD Windup Space