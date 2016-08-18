Get Psyched on Darsombra’s Latest Galactic Freakout, ‘Polyvision’

Photo courtesy of the artist
Darsombra describe themselves as “trans-apocalyptic galaxy rock, for dreamers and schemers and those seeking an audio-visual journey,” which, yeah, makes sense. The duo—guitarist/vocalist Brian Daniloski and Ann Everton, who handles synthesizer, gong, and vocals—play like they were separated at birth; their interpretation of psych rock is gentle, almost soothing, built on the quiet ebb and flow of droning synth, circuitous riffs, and mutual creative understanding.
They’ve been mining these galactic depths onstage and off for over a decade, in their native Maryland and far beyond. Now, they’re floating back down to each once more to bestow the celestial drift that is their new album Polyvision upon us (via Translation Loss, who will let Polyvision loose from its moorings on September 9).
We’re streaming the album below, asnd I encourage you to clap on a pair of headphones, close your eyes, and let Darsombra coax you away into a kinder, brighter, trippier plane of existence.
Catch Darsombra on tour this fall:
Sept 15 – White Hall, MD Shadow Woods Metal Fest
Sept 16 – Harrisonburg, VA Little Grill Collective
Sept 17 – Knoxville, TN Pilot Light
Sept 18 – Nashville, TN Springwater
Sept 19 – Memphis, TN Rockhouse Live
Sept 20 – Ward, AR Lonesome Whistle Tattoos
Sept 21 – Dallas, TX Texas Theatre
Sept 22 – Houston, TX Super Happy Fun Land
Sept 24 – San Antonio, TX La Botanica
Sept 25 – El Paso, TX Sandbox
Sept 27 – Tucson, AZ Galactic Center
Sept 29 – Tempe, AZ Yucca Tap Room
Oct 5 – Hotchkiss, CO Church of Art
Oct 6 – Denver, CO 7th Circle Music Collective
Oct 7 – Colorado Springs, CO Flux Capacitor
Oct 9 – Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar
Oct 11 – Amarillo, TX 806
Oct 12 – Norman, OK Skull & Crossbones
Oct 13 – Wichita, KS The South Lulu Temple of Doom
Oct 15 – Kansas City, MO miniBar
Oct 16 – Fayetteville, AR Backspace
Oct 18 – Shreveport, LA Dalzell House
Oct 19 – Lafayette, LA Steam Press Coffee Cafe
Oct 20 – New Orleans, LA Siberia
Oct 21 – Pensacola, FL Sluggo’s
Oct 22 – St. Petersburg, FL Venture Compound
Oct 25 – Miami, FL Triple-S-HQ
Oct 26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL Kreepy Tiki
Oct 27 – Orlando, FL The Haven
Oct 28 – Jacksonville, FL Sun-Ray Cinema
Oct 29 – Savannah, GA The Jinx
Nov 1 – Winston-Salem, NC Test Pattern
Nov 2 – Richmond, VA Strange Matter
Nov 4 – Baltimore, MD Windup Space