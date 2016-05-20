PREMIERE: Dead Waves’ ‘Living Inside’ Will Make You Stare at the Sun and See the End of Existence

If you’re not familiar, Dead Waves is a cool noise psych band from Queens (that’s in New York City, punks). In their press bio, they describe themselves as “transcendental post-punk,” which makes us want to put their music on, eat some mushrooms, walk outside, stare at the sun, and see the end of humanity. Luckily, their sophomore record Living Inside, which Noisey is premiering below a week ahead of its release on May 27, is the perfect soundtrack for feeling like the world is collapsing upon itself. It was produced by Martin Bisi, who’s worked with Sonic Youth, John Zorn, and Swans, and it just straight up kicks ass.

Of the record, the band has this to say: “The album Living Inside is about more than a couple of meanings of the name itself. It’s about feeling and listening to a spiritual conscious that I’ve always felt I had living inside me. A voice that reminds me that no matter what I do, or what the outcome of any human absolutism is, whether it’s from politics, science, religion, or any ideology that most people use to try and make themselves feel content to the reality they create, that voice will always be there to remind me not to fall victim to any of their or my own human bias. Most people won’t listen or try to understand it, their own voice which has been there before and will be there after. It’s that indescribable feeling, something past these limited five senses, that feeling that will always be living inside me. Living Inside is also about a state of detachment that stems from our consumeristic culture which sells insecurity and the ego and as a result that keeps people living inside indirectly from the fear, propaganda, and misinformation that’s marketed to the pseudo-elitist consumers who need it to justify and defend their complacent lifestyle. There is also part of the album where the name means exactly what it is, living inside to hide away from and not deal with all the man made nonsense.”

Videos by VICE

Kind of heavy, right? We’re here for it. Stream Living Inside by Dead Waves below.