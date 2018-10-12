Get Ready for Lift-Off, Baby, ‘Cause Desert Daze 2018 Is Here!

Who’s ready for a long, strange trip into outer space? Desert Daze is here, baby! Our favorite psychedelic extravaganza is going down this weekend, Oct. 12-14, at Southern California’s dreamy Lake Perris, and Noisey will be there to give you the full transmission.

Get your inter-dimensional escape on with acts like My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive, Tame Impala, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizzard, a slate of rising scuzz-rock young guns like Goon and IDLES, and tons of rad art and side programming. You can catch us in The Theater all weekend long, presenting a can’t-miss visual retrospective and Q&A with DEVO‘s Gerald Casale and The Make Up’s Ian Svenonius (Sunday at 2 PM), plus the premiere of VICELAND’s new doc series, “Kentucky Ayahuasca.”

Feelin the FOMO yet? Don’t worry, you can still grab weekend passes, single day tickets, and camping passes on Desert Daze’s website. Check out our artist playlist below, and get ready for lift-off.