Deviled Eggs with Cornichons and Ham Recipe

Makes: 12 deviled eggs
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
INGREDIENTS
6 large eggs
3 tablespoons sour cream
1 ½ tablespoons mayonnaise
1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon vinegary hot sauce, preferably Tabasco
½ teaspoon cornichon juice
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon kosher salt
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
dash Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon finely chopped cornichons
2 teaspoons grated yellow onion, squeezed dry
1 large slice country ham
sweet paprika, for dusting
DIRECTIONS
- Place eggs in a medium saucepan and add cold water to cover eggs by about 1-inch. Cover the pot with a lid and bring to a boil over medium-high. Once water is boiling, turn off the heat and let sit, covered, for 12 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make an ice bath in a medium bowl. Using a slotted spoon, gently slide the eggs into the ice bath. Cool the eggs completely, then peel and halve lengthwise. Scoop out the yolks and place into the bowl of a food processor along with the sour cream, mayonnaise, mustard, hot sauce, cornichon juice, pepper, salt, cayenne, and Worcestershire sauce. Pulse the mixture until just smooth. Scrape down the sides, add the diced cornichons and grated onion, and pulse again until all is fully incorporated. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag with a star tip.
- Heat a medium skillet over medium. Add the ham and sear until golden, then flip and sear on the other side, about 4 minutes. If it starts to curl up, press down on it with a spatula. Remove with tongs and cool on a paper towel-lined plate. Break up into dime-sized pieces and reserve.
- When ready to serve, pipe the filling back into the egg whites, dust with paprika, and top with a crispy chip of country ham.
