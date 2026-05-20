Did Queen Really Throw a Wild Album Release Party Full of ‘Dwarves’ With Drugs on Their Heads and ‘Meat’ Men?

Many a rumor has swirled about Freddie Mercury and Queen over the years, but there’s one that really stands out. Way back in 1978, the band allegedly threw a wild album release party for their Jazz record. According to lore, that party featured, among other things, “dwarves with c***ine on their heads.”

Now, Queen drummer Roger Taylor, 76, has addressed the longstanding rumors about the album release party. I’m pretty sure the illicit drugs on bald heads thing is fake, but now I’m wondering if his “meat man” claims are real.

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Journalist James Hall sat down with Taylor, on behalf of The Telegraph, and (almost) got to the bottom of it. “I’m afraid it is, yeah,” Taylor replied when asked if rumors of the infamous party were true. He then dropped a super weird bomb. “There was also a man who was paid to move under meat,” Taylor said. “He was paid to move under meat.”

Taylor went on to clarify the ‘Meat’ Man, but the explanation still makes no sense and doesn’t assure me he isn’t kidding

“So, when you approached the table – it was a massive table covered in cold cuts – and he was a person of restricted growth,” Taylor went on to explain. “And people would approach the meats, and he’d just go…” At this point, Taylor reportedly jiggles his body to showcase the meat man’s movements. “That was his job, I swear. I always thought that was the funniest.”

He then drew a hard line in the sand on one of the more controversial rumors about the party. “There were no bald dwarves with c***ine on their heads,” Taylor asserted. “That was one of those stupid stories. A complete fable.”

So, how much of this is true

There was rumored to be a lot more going on at the Jazz album release party. Per The Telegraph, Queen’s record label transformed a New Orleans hotel ballroom “into a steamy swamp” as the theme.

Among the entertainers hired were “drag queens, dwarves, fire-eaters, female mud wrestlers, strippers, snakes, voodoo dancers, steel bands, and Zulu warriors.” It was also rumored that there were cage dancers “suspended from the ceiling.”

I guess my question is, where is the truth? Like, Most of this sounds plausible, but I’m not gonna call Roger Taylor a liar, cause who the f**k am I? My guess is, maybe one bald little person had c*ke on his head at some point, and then that rumor spiraled into: a whole crew of drug-topped little people was running around this party. Because that’s how rumors start.