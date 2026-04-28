Digital Underground Rapper Cleetis Mack Suddenly Passes Away

Tragedy strikes the family, friends, and fans of Digital Underground rapper Cleetis Mack. He passed away unexpectedly, according to a new report from TMZ. Currently, there’s no word on how he died or his age at the time of death.

Mack joined the group around the time of The Body-Hat Syndrome in 1993, alongside fellow rapper Saafir. Moreover, Mack got to rap with Tupac on the single “Wussup Wit the Luv” on the album. It marked the last time Tupac would make public appearances with the crew he came up with.

Videos by VICE

Cleetis ‘clee’ Mack joined Digital Underground in 1993

A representative for Digital Underground said in a statement, “[Mack was] more than a part of the movement — he was part of the soul behind it, bringing warmth, loyalty, and quiet strength to everyone around him. He will always be remembered by his humility, love, and spirited energy, qualities that lifted those around him and made a lasting impression on all who knew him.”

The group continues to tour even today, despite members passing away over the years. Currently, they’re led by original member Money B and Young Hump, who acted as protégés under founding member Shock G.

All of this comes on the heels of Shock G also unexpectedly passing away in April 2021. The rapper and producer, born Gregory Jacobs, was found dead in a motel room in Tampa, Florida. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s office ruled that it was an accidental overdose of fentanyl, ethanol, and methamphetamine.

Mack’s cause of death is currently unreported

Fellow Digital Underground member Jimi “Chopmaster J” Dright posted a heartfelt message at the time, mourning the loss of his friend and collaborator. “34 years ago, almost to the day, we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world. Through it all, the dream became a reality, and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame, long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!” he shared on Instagram.

Digital Underground was best known for the huge hit song “The Humpty Dance” in 1990. Additionally, diehard rap fans herald their album Sex Packets as an unsung classic in the golden age of hip-hop.

Similarly, “Same Song” was a sizable hit, appearing on the Nothing But Trouble soundtrack. It marked Tupac’s debut as a rapper at the time, aiding the group as one of their hype men.