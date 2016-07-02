Discogs Will Host Their First Crate Diggers Record Fair in Berlin

After successful events in Portland, Los Angeles and Miami, Discogs will bring their Crate Diggers record fair to Berlin. This will mark the first Crate Diggers event in Europe. In partnership with the Grimey record label, Crate Diggers combines a massive record fair with a series of afterparties. Past afterparty guests included Dam-Funk and Theo Parrish.

Crate Diggers will take place at Prince Charles on September 24. A lineup announcement and vendor information will be announced soon on the Crate Diggers Facebook page. In 2015, we beta tested Discogs’ app.