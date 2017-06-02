Discogs Database Surpasses Five Million Artists

Online music database and marketplace Discogs earlier this week breached a major milestone as its catalog surpassed five million artists.

Began in 2000 by Kevin Lewandowski as a hobby project, according to the website, Discogs aims to “build the biggest and most comprehensive music database and marketplace.” It allows users to cross-reference artist and label discographies, catalog their own music, and leave reviews, and also offers an international platform for purchasing releases.

A press release stated that in addition to the five-million artist mark, Discogs also exceeded one million labels and 8.5 million releases. They report 500,000 releases have been catalogued since reaching the eight-million mark in January, which averages to an estimated 26,000 catalogued releases per week in 2017.

Discogs’ Jeffrey Smith tells THUMP over email, “While our open-source data contributions continue to grow at a historic pace, what’s interesting in the narrative of online music sales, and the ‘vinyl surpassing $1B in 2017,’ is our Marketplace volume tripling in less than two years.”

Smith also shared that the number of sales items in the Discogs marketplace has tripled in less than two years, from ten million at 2015’s end to nearly 34 million as of this morning. The size and diversity of this growth, he says, is “a depth of data that an Ebay or Amazon simply doesn’t have.”

