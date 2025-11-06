Disturbed Frontman David Draiman Says Band Is ‘Tired’ and Taking a Hiatus Because They Need a ‘Nice Long Break’

Disturbed is going on break, and to clarify, it’s because they are “tired” and need a “nice long break” from touring and making music, according to frontman David Draiman.

Following the conclusion of Disturbed’s 25th anniversary ‘The Sickness’ tour, Draiman took to social media to announce the band’s hiatus, explaining, “Not sure when we will be headed back out. We all need a nice long break. Hope to see you when we do,” per NME.

The statement was met with speculation that the band’s decision to pause for a while was related to Draiman’s controversial support of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, including a picture of the nu-metal singer autographing an Israeli military bomb.

Now, in a new statement on Twitter, Draiman is setting the record straight, writing: “For the Record: 1. Taking a break because we’re TIRED, PERIOD. 2. Any spin by the media is just that…spin. We’re all doing great, and are on great terms. 3. The European tour was the biggest of our career. We played to packed arenas every night. Let’s do it again sometime.”

Draiman — who is Jewish — has been very staunch about his position on Israel, previously calling out Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters for being a “monster” who is “anti-Semitic to his rotten core,” per NME.

The Disturbed vocalist also said that he “doesn’t give a shit” if his pro-Israel stance alienates fans, and earlier this year, he extended a public invitation to Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to have a dialogue after the punk rock singer changed song lyrics to be pro-Palestine, while also beefing with Irish rap trio Kneecap over their support of Palestine.

In July, Draiman was part of the all-star metal community that took the stage for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s final concert in Birmingham, England, but the “Stupify” singer reportedly was met by some boos from the crowd.

Part of the live stream of #backtothebeginning celebrating the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.



As you can see…I wasn’t “booed off stage” as so many people in the press and CERTAINLY #FreePalestine crowd, would have you believe. https://t.co/ClZ4BhgPfN — David Draiman 🟦🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) July 6, 2025

The incident took place when Draiman stepped out at the Back To The Beginning concert, at Villa Park, to cover Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf” and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Shot In The Dark,” alongside current and former members of Anthrax, Guns N’ Roses, Megadeth, and more.

In footage of the show, audience members could be heard booing Draiman, presumably due to his vocalized support of the Nation of Israel. Draiman, who is Jewish, has since taken to social media to address the situation, which he believes is being blown out of proportion.

“Yes, there were a few boos when I walked out, but I came to pay homage to my teachers, my idols, the mighty Black Sabbath, and I wasn’t about to let a few Jew hating morons deter that,” Drainman wrote in a series of posts on X. “It’s all about feeding their narrative, generating clickbait, and inciting hatred of Jews.”

“There’s even a track being passed around out there that added enhanced booing to the performance just to add fuel to the fire. Pathetic,” he added. “The live stream shows the truth. Both songs went over great. You wouldn’t know that from some of the media however, who are only too eager to roast marshmallows next to this dumpster fire of a bullshit story. Oh well. Still here.”