Disturbed Vocalist David Draiman Responds to Being Booed at Final Black Sabbath Concert

Disturbed frontman David Draiman was part of the all-star metal community that took the stage for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s final concert in Birmingham, England, over the weekend, but the “Stupify” singer was was met by some boos from the crowd.

On Saturday, Daraiman stepped out at the Back To The Beginning concert, at Villa Park, to cover Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf” and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Shot In The Dark,” alongside current and former members of Anthrax, Guns N’ Roses, Megadeth, and more.

Videos by VICE

In footage of the incident, audience members could be heard booing Draiman, presumably due to his vocalized support of the Nation of Israel. Draiman, who is Jewish, has since taken to social media to address the situation, which he believes is being blown out of proportion.

Part of the live stream of #backtothebeginning celebrating the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.



As you can see…I wasn’t “booed off stage” as so many people in the press and CERTAINLY #FreePalestine crowd, would have you believe. https://t.co/ClZ4BhgPfN — David Draiman 🟦🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) July 6, 2025

“Yes, there were a few boos when I walked out, but I came to pay homage to my teachers, my idols, the mighty Black Sabbath, and I wasn’t about to let a few Jew hating morons deter that,” Drainman wrote in a series of posts on X. “It’s all about feeding their narrative, generating clickbait, and inciting hatred of Jews.”

“There’s even a track being passed around out there that added enhanced booing to the performance just to add fuel to the fire. Pathetic,” he added. “The live stream shows the truth. Both songs went over great. You wouldn’t know that from some of the media however, who are only too eager to roast marshmallows next to this dumpster fire of a bullshit story. Oh well. Still here.”

“Still coming back to the UK in the fall to what’s shaping up to be a VERY successful run, if ticket sales are any indication,” Drainman went on to assert. “And I am STILL UNAPOLOGETICALLY A FIERCELY PRO ISRAEL JEW. I will ALWAYS stand up for my people, and I won’t be deterred, intimidated, or shamed out of rocking the asses of the masses. Put that in your pipes and smoke it.”

My blood is boiling today.



No matter how we are dehumanized, tortured…our loved ones slaughtered.



No matter who becomes the next “deranged Jew hater of the day”.



The nation of Israel will live and ENDURE, DESPITE them.



Believe it. #AmYisraelChai ✡️🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/3HctOn4X9K — David Draiman 🟦🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) February 8, 2025

The Disturbed vocalist has been very staunch about his position on Israel, previously calling out Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters for being a “monster” who is “anti-Semitic to his rotten core,” per NME.

He’s also said that he “doesn’t give a shit” if his pro-Israel stance alienates fans, and earlier this year he extended a public invitation to Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to have a dialogue after the punk rock singer changed song lyrics to be pro-Palestine. It’s unclear if the sit-down between the two men will ever happen.