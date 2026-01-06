DJI Just Released an Update That Lets the Osmo 6 Shoot in 8K

DJI has its hands full these days. With a newly imposed ban on introducing new drone models into the US kicking in just before Christmas 2025, software update announcements aren’t the big fish it has to fry.

So I’ll look the other way over the fact that DJI released this news via an Instagram post rather than a traditional press release, or even as a blog post on its own website.

But news of a free software update for the DJI Osmo 6, already live, that introduces 8K recording is newsworthy all the same.

what’s new?

You can now use the DJI Mimo app to upload video directly from the Osmo 6 to the cloud. It works with Google Drive, OneDrive, and NAS. Photo mode also gains the ability to use the Film Tone setting, which adds a stylish hue to still photographs taken with the Osmo 6.

And there’s also now focus peaking, which lets you identify the focus range on a subject when taking very up-close macro shots. But the real headline is its newfound ability to record 8K video.

At 8K resolution, the Osmo 6 shoots only 30 frames per second (FPS). Until then, it could only shoot 4K resolution, but up to 120 FPS. Before you get all bent out of shape, know that TV shows are typically shot at 30 FPS and movies at 24 FPS.

Yes, action cameras such as the Osmo 6 and GoPro are often used for less high-brow entertainment, and those who attach them to dune buggies or a selfie stick on an extreme hike appreciate the sky-high framerate.

But it’s not a deal killer. You can still shoot 4K at up to 120 FPS, if you choose. The new update doesn’t replace any of the previous resolution and framerate options. It’s just one more arrow in the quiver.

More choice, especially for free and without having to jump through any hoops beyond a regular software update, is good news all around. And DJI seems to be in dire need of some good news these days.