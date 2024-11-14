DNA-Testing Firm Ghosted Its Clients—and Took Their Data With It

Imagine trusting all your genetic data with a DNA testing company only for it to vanish entirely.

Many don’t have to imagine, as this became their reality after Atlas Biomed, a DNA-testing firm, completely shut down with no warning.

The company, which has offices in London, collected data from many customers, promising insights into their genetic makeup and predispositions to illnesses in return. Some of those customers have now lost access to their private information—and have no idea where it is.

With its London offices closed and social media accounts out-of-date, clients have been unable to reach the firm or access their digital records—which is alarming, to say the least.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) also revealed that it’s received complaints about Atlas Biomed.

“People have the right to expect that organizations will handle their personal information securely and responsibly,” it said in a statement.

One customer, Lisa Topping from Saffron Walden, Essex, sent a saliva sample to the company several years ago. However, recently, she realized she could no longer access her online report.

“I don’t know what someone else could do with [the data] but it’s the most personal information… I don’t know how comfortable I feel that they have just disappeared,” Topping told BBC.

Even worse, another customer, Kate Lake from Tonbridge, Kent, paid the company for a report she never received. After ensuring she’d be refunded, the company vanished.

“I just never heard back from anyone, it’s like no one was at home,” she said. “What happens now to that information they have got? I would like to hear some answers.”

According to BBC, Atlas Biomed might have links to Russia, making this all even more concerning. Unfortunately, these customers are at the mercy of the firm—serving as a reminder not to trust third parties with your genetic data.