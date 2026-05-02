Don’t Eat After This Time or Your Sleep Will Be Ruined

Eating a late-night snack feels like a small, throw-away decision, but a new survey suggests it can actually make or break your sleep.

Eachnight surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults on their nighttime eating habits and cross-referenced the results with sleep quality, burnout levels, and income. About one in five Americans eats after 10 p.m. regularly, and that group is sleeping worse, burning out faster, and—perhaps most attention-grabbing—earning significantly less money than people who wrap up eating earlier in the evening.

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People who eat after 10 p.m. take about 29 minutes to fall asleep. People who stop eating before 7 p.m. take 20. Nine minutes doesn’t sound like much until you do the math—that’s 50 percent longer lying in the dark waiting for nothing to happen. And the night doesn’t get better from there. Fewer than two-thirds of late-night eaters hit seven or more hours, and nearly one in three say they wake up bloated, uncomfortable, or with acid reflux crawling up their throat.

Why Your Body Doesn’t Like Late Night Snacks

The biology behind it is fairly mechanical. Gastric emptying takes two to four hours after a meal, meaning food eaten close to bedtime actively works against sleep, causing discomfort, reflux, and fragmented rest throughout the night.

A 2020 study of university students published in the National Library of Medicine found that eating within three hours of bedtime carried roughly 40 percent higher odds of waking up during the night. Meanwhile, research from Brigham and Women’s Hospital added another dimension, finding that eating just four hours later in the day suppressed leptin, the hormone that signals fullness, while simultaneously slowing calorie burn.

The sleep stuff is bad enough. But 87 percent of late-night eaters reported burnout. For early eaters, that number was 69 percent. Only 38 percent of late-night eaters said they were highly productive at work. And the income data is where it gets really interesting: late-night eaters reported average household earnings of $56,198 per year, while early eaters came in at $78,722. That’s a $22,524 difference, every single year.

If You Have No Choice But to Eat Late, Do It. Obviously.

To be fair, correlation isn’t causation. People with demanding or irregular schedules eat late because they have to, and those schedules come with their own financial and emotional costs baked in.

What it can say is this: if restless nights and sluggish mornings have become the default, the timing of your last meal is a reasonable place to start looking. According to the Eachnight data, four to six hours between the last bite and bedtime is the sweet spot. A large 2024 NHANES study tracking over 40,000 adults found that late-night eating only correlated with elevated health risks when the foods were calorie-dense. A light snack won’t necessarily derail everything.

But the full bag of chips at midnight? The data has thoughts on that.