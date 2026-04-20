Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Release Date Confirmed: New Trailer, Characters & Game Details

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 has finally been announced by Bandai Namco. After months of leaks and rumors, DBXV3 was revealed in a new trailer. Here is the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 release date and everything we know so far about it.

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Back in February, we reported that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 might have accidentally been leaked early online after a trailer appeared on YouTube. However, today Bandai Namco not only confirmed that DBXV3 is in fact real with an official trailer, they also gave us our first look at the game’s characters, art style, and release window.

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According to Sony, the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 release date on PS5 is 2027. Unfortunately, that is the only information we currently have. Bandai Namco didn’t provide a specific day, or even a month. We don’t even know if DBXV3 is releasing in the first half of next year or later in the Fall.

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Bandai also confirmed that the mysterious Project 1000 teaser released in January was in fact Xenoverse 3. If you are wondering how the two are connected, DBXV3 will take place in the “Age 1000” era in a futuristic version of West City. So yeah, it seems that the initial trailer was just teasing the game’s timeline and story.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Trailer Details and Story Setting

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco was pretty tight-lipped about Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 despite announcing it. Which, to be fair, is understandable since the game isn’t releasing until “sometime in 2027.” However, that also means the game is still pretty far off from launch. Even at its earliest (January 2027), that is nine months away.

Still, the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 reveal trailer actually had quite a bit of details that we could glean from it. Not to mention, the official PlayStation blog also made a post about the game, which gave us a few hints. Here is everything we know so far about the game:

The story takes place in Age 1000.

The Main campaign’s setting is West City (a futuristic metropolis with hover cars)

Players will be able to discover new locations within the city, and NPC’s that unlock side stories.

Xenoverse 3 will feature “unique original characters” that were drawn by Akira Toriyama.

Like previous Xenoverse games, DBXV3 will have you creating your own custom character.

Will feature classic fan-favorite Dragon Ball characters such as Piccolo.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 release window is 2027 on PS5.

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Akira Toriyama’s Art Style Returns in DBXV3

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

One of the biggest takeaways is that Xenoverse 3 will still feature the character designs and art style of the late Akira Toriyama. The legendary manga artist created Dragon Ball in 1984. However, Toriyama sadly passed away in March 2024 at the age of 68.

Xenoverse 3 will launch on the PS5 sometime in 2027. Hopefully, we’ll get more updates later this year that will give us a clearer idea of how long we have to wait. Then again, it’s already been over nine years since we’ve gotten a new Xenoverse game, so what’s another year of waiting?