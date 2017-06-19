Of Course Drake Showed Up at EDC

Atlanta producer Metro Boomin surprised the Electric Daisy Carnival audience by bringing out Drake during his performance last night. The OVO boss opened his appearance with “Jumpman,” which Metro produced, and also played tracks including “Pop Style,” “Gyalchester” and “Fake Love.”

It’s rare that Drake does an unenthusiastic performance, but he looks particularly stoked to be at the EDM fest in the footage below. “Young Metro 3X brought me to space for a night,” he said in an Instagram post about the show.

Drake wasn’t the only rapper to do a surprise show during this year’s edition of EDC: Afrojack also brought out Rae Sremmurd during his set, and Lil Jon came out during Flosstradamus’ performance.

