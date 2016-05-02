To the Surprise of No One, ‘VIEWS’ Has Nearly Gone Platinum in Only Two Days

Lukewarm reception be damned, Drake’s just-released VIEWS is apparently well on its way to becoming one of the year’s biggest-selling albums by a landslide.

According to analysis platform Buzz Angle Music, Views has moved 741,000 units in the U.S. and 80,000 units in Canada since its iTunes-exclusive release last Friday. The combined 820,000 units tops the current sales of Beyoncé’s Lemonade (which has been out for a full week!) and holds weight to predictions of first-week sales for Drake in excess of one million with streaming numbers added. Whether or not VIEWS took advantage of iffy streaming mechanics that benefit its lengthy track list and the inclusion of previous hit “Hotline Bling” isn’t entirely clear, but it all adds up to what’s looking like Drake’s best sales week so far.

To add to Aubrey’s wins, VIEWS single “One Dance” made the record for most single-track streams in a week over in the U.K., beating a record previously held by Adele. Also, the Raptors went to the second round of the playoffs. The 6 is turned upside down, pretty much.

