Duffy to Recall Horrifying Abduction and Retreat From Spotlight in New Documentary

Welsh singer Duffy is preparing to share the story of her harrowing abduction, after retreating almost completely from the public eye. In an upcoming, currently untitled Disney+ Documentary, she will share the story of her survival, disappearance from fame, and journey through recovery.

“Duffy’s life has been shaped by success and fame, but equally by pain, defiance, and an irrepressible sense of self,” director Gill Callan said in a statement. “I’m drawn to the tension between vulnerability and confidence in her story and how a person can be deeply affected by their experiences, yet still find a powerful, expressive voice that is unmistakably hers.”

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Duffy quickly rose to popularity with her 2008 debut album Rockferry. The fast-selling single “Mercy” and her unique, soulful vocals were radio staples into the 2010s. But just as quickly as she emerged, she disappeared from the spotlight just as fast.

In 2020, she published two notes addressing her disappearance from music. She revealed publicly for the first time that an unknown perpetrator had drugged, abducted, raped, and held her captive.

Duffy Documentary To Share Retrospective On Singer’s Life, Career, and Survival

In February 2020, Duffy shared the first account of her story on Instagram. She said she was “OK and safe now,” but revealed the truth about why she disappeared from public life.

“I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days,” she wrote. “Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

She didn’t explicitly state when the ordeal took place. Unofficially, there’s a possibility it happened shortly after her second album in 2010. In a second post in April 2020, Duffy noted she spent “almost 10 years completely alone” after the assault. She also said she was sharing the story at the time to help “others who have suffered the same.” She hoped “it comforts you to feel less ashamed if you feel alone.”

According to the post, a man drugged and abducted her on her birthday. He held her captive in her home for days. She couldn’t identify her attacker, who took her to a foreign country.

“I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me,” she wrote, per a report from The Guardian. She added that the perpetrator made “veiled confessions of wanting to kill me” and admitted that she “could have been disposed of by him.”

At the time, Duffy added that she hoped to release “a body of work one day.” In December 2019, she dropped the single “2020,” and in March 2020, released “Something Beautiful.” But she concluded that, despite her long recovery, “I very much doubt I will ever be the person people once knew.”