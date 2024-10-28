Dwyane Wade’s New Miami Heat Statue Looks Like Everyone But Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade wasn’t seeing double at a recent event. On Sunday, the Miami Heat unveiled a statue of the former NBA star and it quickly became apparent that the artwork looked nothing like Wade.

Wade seemingly acknowledged as much during his speech, telling the crowd, “That’s crazy. I can’t believe that. Who is that guy?”

Additionally, in a video posted to X, Wade could be seen shaking his head in disbelief while looking at the unrecognizable statue.

The internet was equally confounded by the statue. One person wrote that it “looks like Mr. Clean pissed off because you spilled some shit.”

Other users found the statue to look more like Kelsey Grammer or Laurence Fishburne than Wade.

More people on social media weren’t shy about their discontent with Wade’s supposed honor.

One person wrote that the statue “counts as Dwyane Wade not getting his statue.” Another suggested that the Head “should’ve had a contest where they showed this picture to 1,000 fans — and anyone who guesses it’s Dwyane Wade gets to keep the statue.”

While the statue may make some think that Wade is disliked by the Heat, he’s actually one of the best athletes to ever play for the team.

Wade, a shooting guard, played the majority of his 16-year career with the Heat, winning three NBA championships with the team.

After brief stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade returned to the Heat in 2018 to play his final NBA season.

“I know it’s bigger than me,” Wade said of cementing his legacy with the statue. “I’m here right now, we’re present right now, but I know this moment goes way beyond just now and way beyond the years that I will exist in life.”