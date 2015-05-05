Earthquake in Nepal (Dispatch 5)

In this dispatch, VICE news visits Bhaktapur, where the Nepal Buddhist Federation is cleaning up the area, while international aid is yet to arrive. In Kathmandu, we speak with Kunda Dixit, editor of the Nepali Times, about how Nepalis are responding to the earthquake’s aftermath, and how they feel about the government’s response.

Watch “The Area Hardest Hit (Dispatch 4)”

Videos by VICE

Watch “The Search for Survivors (Dispatch 3)”

In Photos: The Youngest Victims of Nepal’s Devastating Earthquake

In Photos: Funeral Pyres, Anger, and Slow Recovery in Nepal