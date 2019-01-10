Easy Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
¾ cup|175 ml whole milk
3 tablespoons|42 ml plus 1 ½ cups|329 ml heavy cream
1 ½ tablespoons|22 grams granulated sugar
10 large egg yolks
10 ounces|287 grams Guanaja 70% chocolate
2 sheets gelatin
Directions
- Place 2-inches of water in a medium saucepan over medium. Place a heat-proof bowl over the top and add the chocolate to the bowl. Cook until the chocolate has melted and set aside.
- Heat the milk, 3 tablespoons heavy cream, and the sugar in a small saucepan over medium. Slowly add the eggs yolks, whisking continuously, until emulsified and slightly thick, 4 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cover the gelatin with water in a small bowl and let sit until soft, then squeeze the water from the gelatin. Add the gelatin to the milk and yolk mixture, whisking to dissolve, then strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve and into the chocolate, whisking until smooth and thick (you can also use a hand mixer or immersion blender to make it SUPER smooth). Cool down the mousse over a bowl of ice.
- Meanwhile, beat the remaining 1 ½ cups|355 ml cream until thick but still pourable. Fold the cream into the chocolate mixture until smooth, then transfer to a piping bag and divide among 6 (8-ounce) serving dishes. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, then top with chocolate bits and things (whatever you like, really!) before serving.
From: Chocolate Mousse Is Easy If You Just Pay Attention
