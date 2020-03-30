Easy Fish and Chips Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 cup|145 grams all-purpose flour

½ cup|70 grams cornstarch

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup|125 ml sparkling water

⅓ cup|95 ml dark beer

2 ½ pounds|1100 grams Russet potatoes

1 pound|450 grams cod fillets, cut into 3-inch by 2-inch pieces

vegetable oil, for frying

lemon wedges, to serve

tartare sauce, to serve

ketchup, to serve

malt vinegar, to serve

Directions

Make the batter: In a large bowl, whisk together half of the flour, the cornstarch, half of the salt, the baking powder, and half of the black pepper. Add the sparkling water and beer and whisk until thick. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Boil the potatoes: Peel the potatoes and cut into ½-inch batons. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil and cook the potatoes for 3 to 4 minutes. Drain and dry completely. Fry the potatoes: Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, fry the potatoes for 5 to 6 minutes, or until very lightly golden. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with a cooling rack. Fry the fish: Season the fish all over with salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining ½ cup flour, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Dredge the fish in the flour, then in the wet batter. Fry until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack. Increase the temperature of the oil to 400°F. Working in batches, add the fries and continue to cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes more. Transfer to the cooling rack and season all over with salt. Quickly flash fry the fish, then transfer to the cooling rack with the fries and season with salt. Serve with lemon wedges, tartare sauce, ketchup, and plenty of malt vinegar.

