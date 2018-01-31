Easy Homemade Queso Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

for the tortilla chips:

canola oil, for frying

12 (6-inch) corn tortillas, quartered into triangles

2 tablespoons Tajin Mexican Spice Blend

kosher salt, to taste

for the queso:

12 slices|250 grams American cheese

2 cups|225 grams shredded Oaxacan queso

2 cups|225 grams shredded Monterey Jack cheese

½ cup|125 ml whole milk, plus more if needed

¼ cup|50 grams chopped pickled jalapeños

Directions

Make the tortilla chips: Heat 2-inches oil in a large dutch oven until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Working in batches, place tortilla pieces in oil and fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chips to a paper towel-lined baking sheet and season with the Tajin and salt. Make the queso: Heat 1 cup|235 ml of water in a medium saucepan over medium. Place a heat proof bowl over the saucepan to form a double boiler. Place the cheeses and milk into the heatproof bowl and allow to melt, stirring often. If mixture seems too thick, add a bit more milk. Once the cheese has melted, stir in the jalapeños and serve immediately with the chips.

