Easy Minestrone Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
for the soup:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
1 large carrot, scrubbed clean or peeled and diced
2 ribs celery, finely chopped
2 tablespoons tomato paste
6 cups|1 liter 420 ml chicken stock
2 red potatoes, cut into ½-inch pieces
8 ounces|227 grams ditalini pasta
4 ounces|113 grams green beans, cut into ¼-inch pieces
1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can diced tomatoes
for the pesto:
2 ounces|55 grams fresh basil
½ cup|45 grams grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
½ cup|125 ml olive oil
2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts
1 garlic clove
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Make the pesto: Blend all ingredients in a food processor. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and cover. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Make the soup: Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic and onion and cook until soft, 4 minutes. Add the carrots and celery and cook until soft, 8 minutes more. Add the tomato paste and cook 2 minutes, then add potatoes and the stock and bring to a boil. Stir in the pasta and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Add in the green beans and tomatoes and cook 3 to 5 minutes more. Serve with the pesto and more parmesan cheese.
