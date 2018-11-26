Easy Minestrone Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the soup:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1 large carrot, scrubbed clean or peeled and diced

2 ribs celery, finely chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

6 cups|1 liter 420 ml chicken stock

2 red potatoes, cut into ½-inch pieces

8 ounces|227 grams ditalini pasta

4 ounces|113 grams green beans, cut into ¼-inch pieces

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can diced tomatoes

Videos by VICE

for the pesto:

2 ounces|55 grams fresh basil

½ cup|45 grams grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

½ cup|125 ml olive oil

2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts

1 garlic clove

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Make the pesto: Blend all ingredients in a food processor. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and cover. Refrigerate until ready to use. Make the soup: Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic and onion and cook until soft, 4 minutes. Add the carrots and celery and cook until soft, 8 minutes more. Add the tomato paste and cook 2 minutes, then add potatoes and the stock and bring to a boil. Stir in the pasta and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Add in the green beans and tomatoes and cook 3 to 5 minutes more. Serve with the pesto and more parmesan cheese.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.