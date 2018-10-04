Easy Scone Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

6 cups|853 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for the cookie cutter

½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1 tablespoon baking powder, sifted

4 teaspoons kosher salt

1 pound|454 grams unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

2 cups|500 ml buttermilk , plus more for brushing

whipped cream, for serving

berries, for serving

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt, in stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Add butter all at once and paddle until pea-sized crumbles form, about 5 minutes. Stream in cold buttermilk until mixture looks damp and is just beginning to gather around the paddle. Turn scone dough out on the bench. Toss very lightly with your fingers to combine, and breaking up the clumps of dough if they feels too wet. Stream in any extra buttermilk on the bench, a few tablespoons at a time, if the mixture looks too dry. The mixture should feel like a wet wool sweater with an obvious “curd” shape that will hold together once cut. Pat the dough into a large rectangle about 2-inches high. Press down to create an even surface. Punch out scones with a floured 2-inch round cookie cutter. Reroll scrap only once and cut again. Transfer the scones to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, about 3-inches apart. At this point, if not ready to bake these scones will keep well in the freezer. Brush the tops of the scones with extra buttermilk and sprinkle generously with extra sugar. Bake until scones have spread and are lightly golden, about 20-25 minutes, rotating halfway through. Serve with gently whipped cream and macerated berries.

