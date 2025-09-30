ER Doctor Reveals the Wildest Thing They Ever Pulled Out of a Patient’s Butt

Dr. Kenji Oyasu says people rarely want to hear about strokes or heart attacks when they meet an ER doctor. They want the freak show. “Whenever I tell people I’m an emergency room doctor, they always ask me two things: ‘What is the sickest thing you’ve ever seen?’ and ‘What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever pulled out of someone’s butt?’” he said in a TikTok that quickly blew up.

He’s removed plenty of strange objects over the years, but one case still wins. A man showed up with what he called “personal problems.” Oyasu knew what that usually meant. Butt stuff. When the scans came back, the culprit revealed itself: a full-size Yankee Candle jar. Not the cute holiday sampler. The big, desktop-sized one.

Removing it demanded far more than dexterity. Large objects can create a vacuum seal that locks them inside, which means a simple tug won’t work. “You can’t just reach up there and grab them and pull them out because the suction causes a vacuum to pull it back in,” Oyasu explained. To get it out safely, his team had to paralyze the patient under anesthesia, intubate him, and treat it like an operation.

This ER Doctor Revealed the Wildest Thing They’ve Pulled Out of Someone’s Butt

The ER staff did what any group of exhausted professionals would do in that moment: they placed bets on the scent. Oyasu called it correctly. “This time, I won the bet, pumpkin spice. It was October, it was easy,” he said.

Cases like this sound like medical folklore, but they’re more common than people think. A 2023 study in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine reported nearly 4,000 patients in the U.S. wind up in hospitals every year with foreign objects stuck in their rectum. Most are men (78%). About 40 percent require admission. Many involve sex toys. Others are improvised or flat-out bizarre—deodorant cans, kitchen tools, and, in one French case, a World War I artillery shell that forced a partial evacuation.

He’s pulled out toys, cans, even bottles, but the candle still holds the crown. Pumpkin spice made its way into the ER, and no latte will ever smell the same to him again.