WTF Is Happening in This Video for Kanye West’s “Famous” Starring Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim?

Everyone loves going to Italy, getting pissed on good wine, getting stuffed with piles of spaghetti and getting to know some ancient monuments. Hell, you might even take a few pics on your iPhone and upload them to Instagram to commemorate the occasion. That’s essentially what Eric Wareheim (one half of Tim & Eric) and comedy actor Aziz Ansari did recently (both co-stars of Master of None), except instead of a few photos here and there, they shot an entire music video for Kanye West’s “Famous”. Which, let’s face it, must be unofficial.

Wareheim is actually a legit music video director, having shot official vids for Flying Lotus, Charli XCX, Major Lazer, Beach House, MGMT and more. Ansari, who co-directed the video, is mates with Kanye West (the rapper once made him perform an impromptu stand up gig at his house to a crowd of 30 people). So there’s at least a small chance this “Famous” video has been Kanye approved in some way. Then again, who knows? The rapper has been fiddling around with his work so much recently no one knows what’s going on.

I guess all that’s left to say is watch the video below and marvel at the beautiful, surreal weirdness of the human race. Then decide whether it trumps the gold standard of Kanye West parody videos, wherein Zach Galifianakis rides around on a tractor to the chest-beating sound of “Can’t Tell Me Nothing Out”, which we’ve helpfully pasted below because this is the internet and we are your spirit guides. God bless technology.