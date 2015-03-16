Today, there are more people in the world who play the online multiplayer battle game League of Legends than there are people who live in France. We wanted to see how humanity got to this point, so VICE host Matt Shea flew to South Korea, a country where competitive gaming—also known as eSports—can either make you rich and famous or land you in rehab.

In Part Two of the five-part series, we get a crash course in how to be a professional commentator—or “shoutcaster”—at the studios of one of the most popular eSports YouTube channels. After that, Matt gets his brain zapped by a neuropsychiatrist at one of South Korea’s gaming addiction rehab centers, and we try on character costumes at the HQ of the country’s best cosplay team.

Videos by VICE

Follow Rhys, Matt, and Grant on Twitter.

