Ethel Cain Says We Should Kill More CEOs After Luigi Mangione’s Arrest

Ethel Cain has never been shy about speaking her mind, and now the singer is doubling down on saying we should “kill more CEOs” after Luigi Mangione‘s arrest, stating, “I genuinely mean what I say.”

On Friday, Cain spoke out about corrupt election officials in her Instagram stories with a quote from U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, describing how the NRA, Big Oil, and insurance companies influence Congress: “Money in politics is the root of our dysfunction.” She added the hashtag “#KillMoreCEOs.”

Videos by VICE

Now, the singer is following up her controversial comments with even more ire. “I genuinely mean what I say,” she wrote in a new social media post. “Corporations giggle at protesting. Why would anyone ever willingly come down off their throne that they’ve spent years building off the suffering of their fellow man?”

“Nobody is getting visited by the ghost of Christmas future, no one is having a change of heart,” Cain added. “It’s simple, you make them fear for their lives and hit them in the only place they hurt or nothing will ever get done. I don’t even see how that’s an incredibly radical idea. It seems quite straightforward to me. ‘Violence is never the answer’ wrong. Sometimes it is.”

“The world is burning,” Cain concluded her post, “and it’s very clear who’s holding the matches.”

Ethel Cain Isn’t New to Expressing Her Views

Ethel Cain’s most recent comments are clearly motivated by the case of Luigi Mangione, who is charged with the assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. They do not, however, represent her first taste of public commentary.

Following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, Cain took to Tumblr to express her frustration.

“The problem is that America has beaten down its people for decades and gotten them weak and desperate and now promises a way out, a way to transcend and rise above, through selling out their fellow man,” she wrote. “An embarrassingly large chunk of white men are just straight up nazis these days as a way to dissociate from the rest of the carnage around them, even if they’re broke and uneducated and from an impoverished background themselves.”