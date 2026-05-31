Every Game Leaving Xbox Game Pass Today (Including 2 Great RPGs)

Another month is coming to a close and before June arrives Xbox Game Pass subscribers are going to need to say goodbye to a handful of titles that will be leaving the game library.

All Five Titles Leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31

Screenshot: Atlus

The Xbox Game Pass May Wave 2 list revealed the first few June titles that will be added to the game library for subscribers, but there are likely going to be lots more additional titles revealed in the coming week. Unfortunately, the monthly rotation also means it is time for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to say goodbye to some titles.

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This time around, the monthly rotation is taking away two very highly-rated and popular Atlus RPGs. Both Persona 4 Golden and Metaphor: ReFantazio will be leaving Xbox Game Pass today after lengthly stays in the game library.

Both of these RPGs are critical hits and hugely popular with fans of the genre, but they are also both very long titles. That means that gamers who wanted to play them as part of their Xbox Game Pass perks would’ve needed to start the experiences quite a while ago.

The loss of Metaphor: ReFantazio will likely hit the hardest, since the title was a 2024 game of the year contender and, although that was two years ago, many gamers may not have had a chance to finish it yet.

For those unfamilar with the title, Metaphor: ReFantazo is a fantasy RPG that sees players enter the royal tournament to fight for the throne and for the future.

“Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical “Archetype” powers that lie dormant in your heart. Team up with a compelling cast of characters and embark on an immersive journey that promises hours of captivating exploration, dynamic turn-based with a blend of real-time combat, and exhilarating discovery.”

Those Atlus RPGs are not the only titles leaving Game Pass on May 31. Here is a full list of everything rotating off of the game library today:

Against the Storm

Crypt Custodian

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Persona 4 Golden

Spray Paint Simulator

Luckily, players who started any of these games, but didn’t get a chance to finish them, don’t need to worry about losing their progress. Game Pass cloud saves will instantly transfer to a permanently purchased digital copy on Xbox or the Windows Microsoft Store.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers were able to find discounts of at least 20% on all of these games before they left the service.

Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox Game Pass news and updates. Readers can check out the first few confirmed Xbox Game Pass titles for June 2026 right now.