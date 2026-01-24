Every Switch 2 Game With Local GameShare Support

GameShare is one of the coolest features that arrived with the Switch 2 launch and the list of supported titles continues to grow as more Switch games get Switch 2 updates or full Switch 2 Editions.

What is Switch Gameshare?

Screenshot: Nintendo

When the Switch 2 launched, many early adopters ended up with households that suddenly had multiple Switch consoles. Luckily, the Local GameShare feature that arrived with the Switch 2 offers a pretty compelling reason to keep multiple units around.

Videos by VICE

The central pitch of GameShare is to let everyone play a game, even if only one person owns it. With a Nintendo Switch 2 system, players can use GameShare for supported titles to play games with friends and family who are using other Switch or Switch 2 systems.

Gamers of a certain age likely recall the era of Nintendo DS Download Play support that was very similar to GameShare.

To use local GameShare, the person who owns the game, or is using the cartridge, must be on a Switch 2 system. That Switch 2 can then share supported games locally with other Switch 2 systems or original Nintendo Switch systems.

Every Game with gameshare support

Screenshot: Nintendo

The lineup of local GameShare supported titles was pretty thin at launch, but it has been growing with each Switch 2 update that arrives for Nintendo’s catalog of Nintendo Switch titles.

At the moment, here is a comprehensive list of all local GameShare supported titles:

Donkey Kong Bananza

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV – Switch 2 Edition – Note that GameShare is specifically supported for the Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV version. It allows up to four players to share a single copy for the Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party board and 30 select minigames.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Super Mario Odyssey

Survival Kids

Fast Fusion

Split Fiction

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Chillin’ By the Fire

EA Sports FC 26

WWE 2K25

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Cast ‘n Chill

Nicktoons and the Dice of Destiny

Overcooked 2

Plants vs Zombies: Replanted

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Local GameShare allows two players to play through the whole campaign together, which is a pretty awesome use case for the feature.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Players should keep in mind that local GameShare is a proximity-based feature. That means that the multiple Switch and Switch 2 systems need to by physically near each other for the session to start connected.

There are certain to be more games added to the list, so check back in the near future for updates to the full local GameShare list.