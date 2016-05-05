Someone Has Compiled Every Time Drake Says “Yeah” On ‘Views’ and It Sounds Like a Nightmare

Remember the olden days when you’d head down to your local HMV store, buy an album in CD form, take it home, play it on repeat for a few weeks, and then leave it in a draw gathering dust for the next ten years until CD players were no longer being sold? Well, times have changed. Albums arrive and then they lurk about on the internet forever, inviting bored nerds everywhere to mash, splice, and bake it like a potato until it no longer resembles its original form.

Anyway, Drake’s Views might have only arrived last week, but already it has fallen prey to one of the world’s many jesters working with a cracked copy of Ableton and way too much spare time. Apparently this guy thought it would be a fun idea to compile every single time the rapper says “yeah” on the album (which, as it turns out, is a lot—for such a sad dude Drake is an aggressively agreeable human), and post it on Instagram. The final result one part funny, two parts nightmarish musical version of Chinese water torture.

Listen below: