Everything We Know About Chud the Builder, the Streamer Charged With Attempted Murder After a Courthouse Shooting

“Chud the Builder,” the unambiguously racist 28-year-old streamer who looks like a 40-year-old MLB benchwarmer, has been charged with attempted murder after a gunfight outside a Tennessee courthouse. Sadly, if you’re at all familiar with his hateful shtick, this is not at all surprising.

Real name Dalton Eatherly, Chud the Builder is a livestreaming troll who, of course, calls the streaming platform Kick his home. If you haven’t heard of it, Kick is kind of like a biohazard quarantine for racists and all-around idiots who have been banned from all the other streaming platforms.

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He was arrested on Wednesday after an argument outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville broke out into gunfire. Authorities say both Eatherly and another man were wounded and hospitalized, but both are in stable condition. According to prosecutors, Eatherly was the one who opened fire. He now faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Everything We Know About Chud the Builder, the Livestreamer Accused of Opening Fire Outside a Tennessee Courthouse

Details of the incident were scarce, but given everything we know about Eatherly, something like this happening felt inevitable. He’s a classic rage-bait grifter who livestreams as he wanders around cities screaming racial slurs, instigating fights with minorities and anyone within earshot, really.

Even after the shooting, Eatherly reportedly livestreamed himself talking to first responders, claiming the confrontation started after someone confronted him over racist remarks. Witnesses say the other man involved was black. Eatherly, of course, framed the entire thing as self-defense.

Just a few days ago, Eatherly was arrested in Nashville after allegedly refusing to pay a $371 steakhouse bill. Instead of paying the bill and leaving a generous tip, he started screaming at the staff and, according to the affidavit, “started making racial statements.” Court records also show that he was scheduled to appear at the courthouse that same morning in a debt-collection case involving $3,300.