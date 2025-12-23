Everything Worth Buying in the PlayStation Holiday Sale

The PlayStation Store Holiday Sale is officially live for all gamers, after a brief PS Plus member only period, and there are some great deals for gamers to check out.

Best Games included in the PlayStation Store Holiday Sale

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

The PlayStation Store Holiday Sale is live now and deals will be valid through early January 2026. The deepest price cuts of the sale don’t bring the costs down quite as low as the Steam Winter Sale does, but there are still some excellent deals to consider.

Here is a breakdown of the standout games included in the PlayStation Store Holiday Sale:

Forza Horizon 5 $27.99 (40% off)

Elden Ring: Nightreign $29.99 (25% off)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 $39.99 (20% off)

Arc Raiders $31.99 (20% off)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach $49.69 (29% off)

Hollow Knight: Silksong $15.99 (20% off)

Grand Theft Auto V $19.99 (50% off)

Dispatch $26.99 (10% off)

Gears of War: Reloaded $19.99 (50% off)

Baldur’s Gate 3 $52.49 (25% off)

Split Fiction $37.49 (25% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 $22.49 (55% off)

Mortal Kombat 1 $9.99 (80% off)

Helldivers 2 $31.99 (20% off)

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Version $10.49 (85% off)

Star Wars Outlaws $20.99 (70% off)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth $34.99 (50% off)

Highlights from the Playstation Holiday Sale

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The list includes some of the best games of the last few years. Arc Raiders and Expedition 33 are the standout inclusions from 2025’s release lineup, but some gamers who are still working through their backlog will likely be excited to see deeper discounts on titles like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth or Star Wars Outlaws.

This year also marked the first time that a handful of previously Xbox exclusive games have made their way to the Sony console ecosystem, so it’s very exciting to see some of those games show up in the sale, as well. PlayStation owners can use the sale as a chance to catch up on Forza Horizon 5 or Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The Gears of War: Reloaded inclusion is another highlight for those catching up on the formerly Xbox exclusive catalog.

It’s also worth mentioning Hogwarts Legacy’s deep discount as a standout deal. The $11 price tag is very tempting, especially for players who did not get a chance to claim the game while it was free on the Epic Games Store.

The PlayStation Holiday Sale is live now and runs through early January.