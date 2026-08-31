Fable Main Campaign Length Revealed

Fable releases in February 2027, but gamers won’t need to wait that long to find out how long it is going to take to finish the game’s main storyline.

Fable – How Long to Beat?

Screenshot: Microsoft

Fable is going to be a massive open-world RPG with tons of side quests and activities when it launches in early 2027, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the main storyline will take hundreds of hours to complete.

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Although many RPGs lean into an extended length and include mainline campaigns that take 60+ hours, that is not the approach that the team at Playground Games is taking with the upcoming Fable release.

During an interview with Polygon, Fable associate game director Will Kennedy explained just how much story players can expect from the mainline quest in Fable.

“We have around 15-20 hours of mainline quest gameplay, we have around 15-20 of side and open-world exploration content gameplay,” Kennedy said.

15-20 hours is definitely on the short side for an open-world RPG, but many gamers will likely spend way more time than that exploring the world, romancing, starting businesses, buying houses, and diving into all of the game’s other optional activities.

As the interview went on, the team at Playground explained how a gamer could play Fable forever:

“And then, of course, the life systems are limitless, so you can play them for as long as you want” Kennedy explained.

In a later response to a follow up question about Fable being “not a huge game,” Craig Littler, associate game director from Playground Games, explained, “”As Will just said, you can literally play it forever if that’s what you want to do.”

The shorter mainline story does provide a nice bit of flexibility for different types of gamers. Players will be able to spend dozens of hours exploring the game’s systems and world if that’s what they’re looking to do, or they can mainline through the primary story and finish the title in just 20 hours. It seems like this type of approach is likely to appeal to a larger audience with a variety of expectations.

“Fable returns in a stunning reboot of a beloved franchise. As the first Hero in a generation, explore a living Albion filled with peculiar characters, dark humour, and chickens… lots of chickens. This isn’t just nostalgia — it’s a new beginning set in a beautifully vibrant open world.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Fable news and updates.

Fable releases February 23, 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.