Fable Fans Get Good News After Delay Rumors

Fable is scheduled to be one of the biggest games releasing on consoles and PC later this year, but some new rumors of a delay have crept up over the last few days. Playground Games seems to be aware of the rumors though and has already subtly addressed them on social media.

Fable Delay Rumors

Screenshot: Playground Games

Fable has already announced an autumn 2026 release window a few months back, but some insiders have suggested that date could still be moved. The latest rumors arrived over the weekend when Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb suggested that Fable may be pushed to create some distance between it and GTA6.

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According to Grubb, “I’ll say that I’ve heard that Fable has been pushed internally… That doesn’t mean that it’s coming out next year. Apparently, they’re still trying to get it out this year, but they are worried about the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. And so if it’s getting delayed beyond the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, that could push it into December, which might make it a prime candidate to get delayed into 2027. So while Xbox will have a lot of games coming out this year, that’s one that there’s still a big question mark around.”

At the moment, GTA6 is also aiming for a fall 2026 release window, so it would make sense that Fable doesn’t want to overlap with one of the biggest video game releases of all-time if its able to avoid it.

The quote was quickly picked up and spread throughout the gaming community and it didn’t take long for Playground Games to indirectly respond to the suggestion that it might be pushing things back to winter.

Fable Recommits to Autumn 2026 Release

We're excited to welcome you to Albion in Autumn 2026! — Fable (@fable) April 13, 2026

This morning, the official Fable social media account replied to a thread about the game with, “We’re excited to welcome you to Albion in Autumn 2026!“.

Although the post doesn’t directly address the delay rumors, it is still reassuring to see the team recommit to this release window. Some fans have been quick to point out that an internal delay from something like late September to early November could still see the game release in autumn 2026, so the confirmation doesn’t necessarily mean that the rumor is false.

Be sure to check back as the release window gets closer for more news and updates on Fable.

Fable releases in autumn 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.