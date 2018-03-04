Action Bronson’s Fried Chicken and Bananas Foster Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients



1 large chicken breast, halved and pounded out ½-inch thick

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup sesame seeds

canola oil, for frying

1 ½ cups light brown sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup|60 ml cognac, preferably Hennessy

4 bananas

1 cup|237 ml heavy cream

1.35 ounces|38 grams Mexican chocolate, finely chopped

1 brioche bun, sliced in half and toasted

4 marshmallows

sriracha sauce

chocolate ice cream, to serve

Directions

Cook the chicken: Place the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs in 3 separate, shallow dishes. Season the flour with salt and pepper and mix the sesame seeds in with the breadcrumbs. Working with one breast at a time, dredge the chicken in the flour, then the eggs, then the breadcrumbs. Coat the bottom of a 12-inch skillet with the canola oil and heat over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, turning once and basting with oil occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Keep the chicken warm. Cook the bananas: Heat the sugar, butter, and salt in a 12-inch skillet over medium-low. Cook, stirring, until the sugar dissolves in the butter. Add the bananas and cook, stirring gently, until soft, about 10 minutes. Add cognac, and using a match or lighter, ignite to flambé, and cook until the flame dies out. Make the chocolate sauce: In a small saucepan, heat the cream over medium. Add the chocolate and cook until the chocolate has melted, about 5 minutes. Stir until smooth and keep warm. Assemble the sandwich: Toast the marshmallows over a flame or with a blow torch and place on the bottom of the brioche bun. Top with the chicken and bananas and drizzle with the chocolate sauce and sriracha. Top with a scoop of ice cream and top with the top half of the brioche bun.

From Action Bronson Presents: Random Moments in Food

