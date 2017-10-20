Fever Ray’s New Video Is Obviously Batshit and Amazing

Anyone of a certain age will hear the name “The Knife” and almost immediately think of indie disco, near-the-end-of-the-night jam “Heartbeats“. Those more prone to the sort of art-school kid nights where someone would bang out a quick interpretive dance to Fever Ray’s “When I Grow Up” may have slightly different reference points. Either way, weirdo synthpop artist Karin Dreijer stood at the helm of both bands, and flipped between finding ways to mess with your head visually.

In 2014, when The Knife announced their retirement, it seemed as though we’d not be hearing more music from Dreijer. But fuck that, because not only have The Knife put out one last concert film this year but Dreijer’s solo Fever Ray project is back and firmly on its theatrical, incredible bullshit. New single “To the Moon and Back” now has a set of accompanying visuals, which look ready to lead a narrative spread across a few videos. The clip sees an almost-bald Karin stumbling through an abandoned warehouse like the walking dead before being strapped into a tea party apparatus and quite happily bathed in a “golden shower”. This is A Lot. Already the line “I want to run my fingers up your pussy”, delivered in the track’s lilting, upbeat melody over a pounding synth beat is set to make the commenters go wild. So far there’s no confirmation of this coming track coming off an album but for the time-being, Karin is cheerfully back to fucking your mind up. Enjoy it at the top of the page.

