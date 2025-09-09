Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Switch 2 Release Date Leaked

A prominent insider claims that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to the Switch 2. A new leak revealed when FF7 Rebirth will supposedly be arriving on the Nintendo handheld console.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is one of the most anticipated releases on the Nintendo Switch 2. While the port doesn’t have a release date set yet, the game is already making waves for its incredible performance.

Videos by VICE

Based on early previews, the game can reach 1080p and 40FPS while docked. The RPG is also being praised for how it looks and runs in portable mode. Seriously, Square Enix are absolute wizards.

A leak has seemingly given us our first hint at when we can see the game’s sequel on the new Nintendo console as well. According to a report from NateTheHate, the FF7 Rebirth Switch 2 edition will launch in 2026.

“Rebirth is coming to Switch 2 and Xbox in 2026. So…you’ll get your answer as to how it runs on Switch 2 next year. With some well-utilized DLSS, Square Enix can deliver Rebirth on Switch 2.”

Screenshot: Reddit NatetheHate2

While the rumor doesn’t state a specific month, it at least confirms that it won’t be delayed past next year.

Of course, until Square Enix makes an official announcement, take this with a grain of salt. Although it should be pointed out, NateTheHate has a long track record of posting accurate leaks. In fact, he was one of the sources that posted about the July Nintendo Direct before it was announced. So yeah, this rumor actually has some credibility behind it.

When Is FF7 Remake Coming to Switch 2?

Screenshot: Square Enix

So, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth reportedly launching on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, when is Remake coming out? Interestingly, we still don’t actually have a launch date for the port.

Officially, it’s been slated to release in Q4 or “Winter 2025.” If its development stays on track, it should be out this November or December at the latest.

A new rumor may also hint at FF7 Remake’s release date being announced very soon. According to a report from SwitchForce, “three mysterious ‘7’ games” will be announced at the September Nintendo Direct.

While the leaker didn’t outright name Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, many have speculated Remake will be one of those titles, alongside an unannounced port of Resident Evil 7.

Screenshot: Square Enix

While not confirmed, several insiders claim a September Nintendo Direct will be held on Friday, September 12. The digital conference will supposedly cover major games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 this year. If true, then the FF7 Remake Switch 2 release date being announced at the event would actually make sense.

Regardless, players looking forward to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on the Nintendo portable won’t have to wait too long, as a port of it is supposedly coming next year and will feature DLSS.