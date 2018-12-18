Fish Fried Rice Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons canola oil

¼ cup minced red onion

6 garlic cloves, minced

3 anchovies, minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 side boneless and skinless sea bream (about 8 ounces)

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ jalapeno, stemmed, seeded, and minced

3 cups|450 grams leftover cooked white rice

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons minced cilantro stems

bottarga (optional)

2 scallions, thinly sliced

crispy garlic, to serve

Directions

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the onion, garlic, and anchovies and season with salt and pepper. Cook until golden, 3 minutes, then, using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate. Add the eggs to the skillet and season with salt. Cook, breaking them up, until they start to solidify, 1 to 2 minutes, then add in the fish. Cook, tossing to combine, then add in the reserved onion mixture, the chili powder, and jalapeno. Mix well, then add in the leftover rice. Toss to combine and heat through, about 5 minutes. Then season with salt, fish sauce, and black pepper. Mix in the cilantro stems and transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with the scallions and crispy onions and grate the bottarga over the top.

