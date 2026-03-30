Fishbone’s Chris Dowd and Angelo Moore Rank Their 8 Favorite Ska Punk Bands

Of the bands to emerge during the first and second waves of punk in the late 1970s, few have maintained the streak of sustained success and influence that Fishbone has. Fusing ska, funk, reggae, hard rock and punk, along with a sharp sense of humor and social consciousness, the Los Angeles natives pioneered a new sound. Fishbone’s direct influence is evident in bands ranging from the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Sublime, No Doubt, and Jane’s Addiction, and counts fans ranging from the Minutemen to Ice-T. They opened for the Beastie Boys, had three late ’80s/early ’90s albums land on the Billboard 200 chart, and performed on the 1993 Lollapalooza tour.

Even today, Fishbone maintains a rigorous touring schedule and continues to bring its frenetic brand of music to the masses. Still a sonic force, the band released Stockholm Syndrome last year, its first in nine years and eighth overall. The album (whose first single premiered on this very website) was praised for the band’s ability to maintain its edge all these years later.

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Nearly 40 years to the day, Fishbone released its debut album, In Your Face. To commemorate the anniversary, the band is reissuing the collection on April 10th. That version will arrive along with a tribute album, aptly titled Cover Your Face. There, the band tapped a star-studded list of contributors they love and admire to re-record In Your Face. On top of this release, Fishbone has plans to release its ninth studio album this summer.

If there’s a band that knows a thing or two about ska-punk bands, it’s Fishbone. With this in mind, we asked Chris Dowd and Angelo Moore to rank their favorite ska-punk bands. It shouldn’t be surprising that there’s some overlap in selection (they answered our questions separately, so their answers weren’t coordinated), but hey, who can argue that great bands are great bands? See Dowd and Moore’s selections below.

Chris Dowd

Operation Ivy – I could make it easy and start and end it right here! These dudes straight up took punk and ska and gave it a sound and a vibe that nobody else had. Huge influence on so many other bands and on us. The newest project from Jesse and Tim, Doom Regulator, just did a cover of “Simon Says The Kingpin” for our Cover Your Face accompany album to the 40-year anniversary re-release of In Your Face, and it’s everything you would want from these guys.

Rancid – Coming in the wake of the short-lived Operation Ivy, Matt and Tim added Brett Reed and Lars Frederiksen to just destroy everyone. From their self-titled LP to Let’s Go to And Out Come The Wolves, where they actually broke Ska to the mainstream and radio with “Time Bomb” … attitude!

Suicide Machines – These dudes came out of Detroit with the Operation Ivy spirit. The ska guitar by Dan Lukacinsky on their albums is perfect, especially on “New Girl,” where I first heard them, and Jay just kept coming through with all the rage and melody in his vocals. Man, we were lucky to spend the last summer with them on Less Than Jake’s Summer Circus.

Dance Hall Crashers – Ska wouldn’t be what it is without the ladies, from Millie Small, to Rhoda Dakkar, to Pauline Black, to Elyse Rogers, and Karina Denike. If you were going to get in a fight and needed female backup, those are the girls I’d want in my corner. Amazing harmonies, hard-driving punk songs with Jason Hammon providing a great ska guitar. There must be something in that East Bay water.

Less Than Jake – We toured all summer with the boys. Punk rock soldiers, great horn section, and great songs. Get the pit going while having you smile the whole time. Some of the nicest guys out there, and we can’t thank them enough for taking us out last summer.

Angelo Moore

Operation Ivy/Rancid – Ok not the same band, but same DNA. Tim Armstrong is incredible. Doom Regulator did my song “Simon Says the Kingpin: and Jesse slayed it.

Tokyo Ska Paradise – Does that count? I love Japan, and I love Tokyo Ska. Hardest band to follow.

Dance Hall Crashers – Real good to see them back. I know they influenced a lot of bands, so they are back at it, reminding people why they are great. We are playing with them in Chicago in April.

Less Than Jake – These brothers are good people. Great band and give it up every night.

Catbite/Bite Me Bambi – I only have five, so I need to give it up to the female fronted. We toured with both these bands on the Less Than Jake Summer Circus, and they were amazing every night. We are excited to have them both out for dates on our upcoming In Your Face Tour. Don’t ever come late to a show, because we play with the best. We need The Bite Tour. Bite Me Bambi and Catbite!