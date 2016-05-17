Floating Points Shares Cosmic, 18-Minute Title Track from ‘Kuiper’ EP

UK polymath, producer and composer, Floating Points, just shared a first listen from his forthcoming Kuiper EP. Combining a deeply cinematic melodic sense with krautrock and electronic jazz impulses, the release’s title track finds Sam Shepherd bringing his band to the studio with an ambitious, cosmically-inclined spirit, making good on the promise demonstrated on the previously released live video rendition.

The artist is currently wrapping up a one-month North American tour which will see him play the U Street Music Hall in Washington, DC tonight, stop by Moogfest 2016 in Durham on Thursday, and close things out at Atlanta’s Shaky Beats Festival on Sunday.

The two-track release Kuiper will be out on July 22 on Luaka Bop in the US and PLUTO, the producer’s own imprint, in the UK. If you’re craving more, Shepherd’s 2015 LP Elaenia was our number five favorite of the year.

