“You’ve definitely never had pancakes like this because they’re going to be the best you’ve ever had.”

Servings: 12

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the dry mixture:

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

pinch of kosher salt

for the wet mixture:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 each large eggs, yolks and whites separated

2 cups|473 ml buttermilk

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

optional toppings:

fresh blueberries

fresh bananas

maple syrup



equipment:

non-stick spray

skillet

Directions

Make a traphouse fish scale movement when you are sifting flour through sieve. No one wants lumpy pancakes, so this will help prevent that. Add 3 tablespoons of sugar to the flour mixture. Add the baking powder, baking soda, and a pinch of salt, and sift all ingredients together in bowl and set aside. Melt the butter over medium-low. Do not burn the butter. Set aside to cool in the pan. Crack the eggs and separate the yolks and the whites (save both.) Whisk the egg whites until fluffy (like a whiskey sour consistency). Add the buttermilk to the egg whites. In a separate bowl, stir the yolks until blended. Add the sugar. Stir to incorporate. Add the cooled, melted butter slowly into the egg yolk mixture. Slowly whisk the yolk mixture into the egg white mixture until fully incorporated. Slowly whisk the flour mixture into the wet mixture so that no clumps form. Whisk through to fluffy consistency and refrigerate for ten minutes. In a large skillet, generously spray non-stick spray into pan over medium-high heat. With a large spoon, spoon a cookie-sized portion of batter into the pan. Don’t press on them or fuck with them at all. Let them sit there and chill out and think about your special person. When you see bubbles forming in the middle and a nice browning on the sides, it’s time to flip them (only do this once). Plate them up with maple syrup and eat. If you feel like making blueberry pancakes, add a shitload of blueberries to the batter and do the same thing you just did before. Enjoy.

From How-To: Make Fluffy Pancakes with Matty Matheson

