‘Wanderlove’ Is the Dating Trend of the Summer, but It’s Not for the Weak

You’ve likely heard of the term “wanderlust,” but what about “wanderlove?”

While wanderlust describes an intense, almost intuitive desire to travel, wanderlove describes the relationships built while traveling. For example, if you meet someone while traveling abroad and develop a whirlwind summer relationship, you might deem it a “wanderlove” experience.

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This dating trend is especially common in the summer, when many people are seeking short-term fun in the sun while traveling abroad. Of course, every dating trend—especially casual ones like this one—comes with some risks.

Let’s dive in.

What Is Wanderlove?

According to the infamous dating app Bumble, via Mashable, wanderlove is a dating trend that involves finding summer love while traveling. Of course, this sometimes means meeting someone in a different country and having a passionate love affair for a month, then flying back ot your timezone without ever seeing them again. In other words, this trend isn’t for the weak.

Of course, there’s always the potential of turning your travel fling into something more, or merely allowing yourself to enjoy the connection while you have it. I, for one, am not the type who can handle a casual dynamic like this, but many free-spirited individuals would be more than happy with this arrangement.

As long as you know yourself, your boundaries, and your intentions, while checking in with both yourself and your wanderlove partner, you might just reap the benefits of this dating trend. But hey: as many say, it’s better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.

Risks of Wanderlove

While wanderlove sounds like a harmless dating trend, it can lead to a broken heart at the end of your travels. Here are some risks of wanderlove to consider before jumping in.

1. You Fall Into a Long-Distance Relationship

What might start as an innocent, casual connection can blossom into a deeper love affair—one you might want to actually pursue beyond the summertime. In which case, wanderlove might turn into a long-distance relationship that you hadn’t anticipated prior. This isn’t necessarily a negative thing, but it can bring a layer of pressure and inconvenience to your life at home. But as they say: Love is (or can be) worth the risk. And I mean, if you end up marrying your summer fling from Italy, I’d say you’re winning in life.

2. You (or Your Partner) End Up Heartbroken

Unfortunately, not all of us are immune to love. After a summer romance, many people develop real, strong feelings for the person they spent their time with, hooked up with, or formed a deep emotional connection to. When the summer ends, and you’re set to return home, you might feel more heartbroken than you’d anticipated. Or, on the flip side, your wanderlove partner might be the one pining for months.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should avoid wanderlove at all costs. Summer love can be a lighthearted and meaningful experience, even if it doesn’t last. But if you’re the sensitive type who tends to get attached easily (like myself), you might want to pump the brakes and avoid getting too close.