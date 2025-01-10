‘Fortnite Festival’ Gets the Band Back Together With Local Multiplayer

Let me set the scene for you: it’s 2007. The chunky flatscreen or CRT in your basement glows like a light at the end of a tunnel. You’re surrounded by friends after smashing through “Maps” by the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs on a smattering of different difficulty levels in Rock Band. Cans of Mountain Dew are spread around like a landfill. You’re feeling better than you ever have in your life. Those were the days. And they still can be, now that Fortnite Festival is adding local multiplayer support.

GET THE BAND BACK TOGETHER ‼️Local multiplayer is coming to Fortnite Festival on Xbox and PlayStation January 14! Stay *tuned* for more details 🎸 — Fortnite Festival (@fortnitefestivai.bsky.social) 2025-01-10T17:02:30.990Z Post via @Fortnitefestivai on Bluesky

Sorry for Party Rocking in ‘Fortnite Festival’

While Fortnite may slowly be evolving into Roblox, I can’t say much bad about their updates. LEGO Brick Life is a surprisingly fun little social simulator, and Rocket Racing is… well, it’s alright, I guess. But Fortnite Festival is for the sickos, the folks that have been missing rhythm games since they unceremoniously fell off of the face of the Earth. Partnering up with Harmonix, the original development team behind the Rock Band franchise, Fortnite Festival is the best way to get your rhythm game fix if you don’t feel comfortable setting up Clone Hero.

Screenshot: Epic Games

But most importantly, it’s a game where I can have El Chapulín Colorado playing a TMNT-themed Bass Guitar to “Ballin’” by Roddy Rich and Mustard. And it only required me to take out a small mortgage on my house to make it happen. Seriously, though, the Fortnite Festival local multiplayer update is hitting the game on January 14th and gives players a reason to bust out the plastic instruments from their closets once more.

Even if you don’t want to bust out the instruments, you can play with controllers. But where is the fun in that? Sure, my knees may ache and creak more than they did when I was 14, but I know I can still bust a move with the best of them. I just may need some additional Tylenol in the morning. A new generation is hopefully about to experience the greatest gaming memories of their lives. All I can do is smile and join in on the fun. Oh yeah, and Hatsune Miku is going to be there soon, too. Wild.