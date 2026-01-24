Fortnite Overwatch Collab Leaks – Release Window Revealed

Fortnite’s next season is still more than a full month away, but it looks like one of the big collabs for Chapter 7, Season 2 may be themed around Overwatch.

Overwatch x Fortnite Leak Details

‘The current season of Fortnite has been jam-packed with new and returning crossovers and collabs in the Item Shop. From The Office to Adventure Time, there have been new big drops in the game nearly every week.

The latest leak reveals some information that is about a collaboration that is likely coming a bit further into the future. According to the leak, Overwatch skins are coming to Fortnite within three months.

This leak comes from the very reliable ShiinaBR account, which very frequently has accurately predicted upcoming skins, items, and events in the battle royale game.

The specific timeline is an interesting part of this particular leak. ShiinaBR’s leaks are often posted just a week or two before the collab is confirmed, but this one says “within three months.” That timeline could suggest that the Overwatch x Fortnite collab will be a part of next season, when it kicks off on early March 2026.

There have also been rumors that more Marvel Rivals skins are coming to Fortnite, so it’s possible the upcoming season could have some sort of Gaming Legends theme or mini-event.

If the Overwatch rumors prove to be true, this could be the beginning of many exciting Gaming Legends crossovers between Fortnite and other Blizzard properties like World of Warcraft, Diablo, or StarCraft.

Overwatch Fortnite Collab Skins and Prices

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

At this time, the leak did not go into any details about which characters would be a part of this collab or how much the skins and bundles will cost. Overwatch 2 has a massive roster of around 45 playable heroes, so there are a lot of options to choose from.

In terms of price, it will be impossible to predict the cost of the Overwatch bundles until more is revealed about what items are included in the collab. Within the Gaming Legends set of characters and bundles, there is a range of prices that varies from one collab to the next.

Based on popularity and brand recognition alone, it seems likely that Tracer, D.Va, Mercy, Lucio, and Cassidy could be potential options. Some of the larger characters could potentially cause issues with the size of models in Fortnite, but if Epic Games can make Godzilla and the Megazord skins, then the company could certainly adapt Roadhog or Orisa.

Fortnite is available now on PC, consoles, and select mobile devices. At this time there is no official confirmation of an Overwatch x Fortnite release date.